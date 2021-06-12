The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Up 800.0% in May

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of The Crypto stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The Crypto has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42.

About The Crypto

The Crypto Company provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Malibu, California.

