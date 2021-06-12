The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Up 800.0% in May

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of The Crypto stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The Crypto has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42.
About The Crypto
