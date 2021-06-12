The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000.

NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $22.20 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $24.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

