The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $9.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $9.53 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $45.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $9.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $36.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $41.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.23.

NYSE GS opened at $378.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after purchasing an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,103,000 after purchasing an additional 110,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

