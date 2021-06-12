The Graph (GRT) Hits Market Capitalization of $747.88 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, The Graph has traded 22% lower against the dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $747.88 million and approximately $65.84 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001690 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00060952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $282.37 or 0.00795021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.19 or 0.08281003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086649 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

