The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Insider Sells $117,349.76 in Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SJM opened at $136.24 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.31.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Several analysts have commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,940,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

