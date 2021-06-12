The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Roth Capital

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63. The Lovesac has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

