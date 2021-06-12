The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Roth Capital

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.38.
Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63. The Lovesac has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49.
In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in The Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
The Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
Featured Story: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.