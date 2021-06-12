The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Raised to $105.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,253,000 after buying an additional 27,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

