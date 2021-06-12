The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Raised to $98.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.
Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $95.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63.
In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,253,000 after buying an additional 27,705 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 92,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
