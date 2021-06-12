The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Raised to $98.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $95.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.63.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,253,000 after buying an additional 27,705 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 92,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

