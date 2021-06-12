The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) was up 5.9% during trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $110.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Lovesac traded as high as $89.09 and last traded at $88.36. Approximately 5,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 404,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.42.

LOVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

