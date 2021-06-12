The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $256,000 Stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Costamare were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMRE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 27.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

CMRE stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

