The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. Standard General L.P. increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 5,221,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 275,436 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,235 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,926.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,925,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,510 shares during the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 619,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 110,741 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

LTRPA opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $323.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.54.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter.

In other Liberty TripAdvisor news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $91,999,951.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.