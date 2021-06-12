The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,671 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iCAD were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iCAD by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iCAD by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iCAD by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iCAD by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $18.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $459.37 million, a PE ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.17. iCAD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iCAD has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

iCAD Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

