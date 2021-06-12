The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,738 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Viking Therapeutics worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

VKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $474.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.