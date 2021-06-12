The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 801 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $51,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,893.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Liken acquired 10,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64. Vapotherm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of -1.63.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. Research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

