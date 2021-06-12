The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 837 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DermTech were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,756,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 146,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DermTech alerts:

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,283,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,451,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,336 shares of company stock valued at $9,202,840 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.20. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DermTech Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK).

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.