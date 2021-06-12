The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 912 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of MasterCraft Boat worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $490.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.50. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

