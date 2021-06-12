The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $169.42 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

