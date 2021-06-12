The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $188,000 Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 575,862 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 614,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 600.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 125,710 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 965,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,575,000 after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HR opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

