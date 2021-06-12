The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 441,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,403 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 131,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

MYD opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

