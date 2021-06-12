The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 646 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,846,373.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $822,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,319 shares of company stock worth $3,647,042. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.84.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

