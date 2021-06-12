The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $325.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $276.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

