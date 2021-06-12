The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Robert W. Baird

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.91.

Shares of SHW opened at $276.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.27. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $178.66 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

