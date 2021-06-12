TheStreet Lowers Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to D+

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of MTRX opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $282.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. Research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 304,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 167,015 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 160,242 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 524,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 137,542 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

