Thomas Bull Sells 4,250 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $334.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1,062.47% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in MongoDB by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MongoDB by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $195,138,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

