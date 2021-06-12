Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) Short Interest Down 85.3% in May

Thoughtful Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the May 13th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PEMTF stock remained flat at $$0.20 during midday trading on Friday. 16,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,021. Thoughtful Brands has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19.

Thoughtful Brands Company Profile

Mota Ventures Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cannabidiol (CBD) e-commerce business. It provides CBD hemp-oil formulations and cosmetics. The company offers its products under the Nature's Exclusive, First Class, and Sativida brands in the United States and Europe. Mota Ventures Corp.

