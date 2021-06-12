Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Buys 17,968 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Rackspace Technology worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 185,120 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,320,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology stock remained flat at $$20.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 573,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,943. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of -15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.66. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Jones purchased 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $99,741.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,333,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

RXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

