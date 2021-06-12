Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for about 1.3% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,097,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,042. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock worth $108,178,090. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

