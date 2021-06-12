Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 30.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 394,502 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 937,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,114,000 after buying an additional 76,906 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 71.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 539.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 24,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

