Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Invests $3.12 Million in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 212,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth $766,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth $3,535,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth $147,207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth $7,355,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diversey alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. 167,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,206. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.