Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 133,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,737 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in ChampionX by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,018,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,998,000 after buying an additional 556,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ChampionX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,134,000 after buying an additional 51,325 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,390,000 after buying an additional 868,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,796,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,936. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

