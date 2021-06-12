Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,418 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Realogy worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Realogy in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Realogy by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realogy by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Realogy by 2,194.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 287,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Realogy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,473 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of Realogy stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.79. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

