Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) were down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 11,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 19,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Thunderbird Entertainment Group from $3.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Thunderbird Entertainment Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.