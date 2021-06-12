Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.25 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.64. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.33.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 51.07% and a negative net margin of 207.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 7.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

