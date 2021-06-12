Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Short Interest Down 83.5% in May

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the May 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNHDF remained flat at $$0.30 during midday trading on Friday. Times Neighborhood has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49.

Times Neighborhood Company Profile

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

