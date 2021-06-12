TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMST. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $730.79 million, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 2.13. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $16.26.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

