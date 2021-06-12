Tony Christianson Sells 10,401 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tony Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of Titan Machinery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $720.00 million, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TITN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $898,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

