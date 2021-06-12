Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

TR stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of -0.12. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

