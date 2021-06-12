Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Update

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 558,300 shares, a growth of 13,857.5% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

TPZEF opened at $13.88 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Topaz Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

