Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Critical Survey

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torchlight Energy Resources -9,971.99% -36.26% -22.78% Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86%

Torchlight Energy Resources has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Torchlight Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Torchlight Energy Resources and Sow Good’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torchlight Energy Resources $190,000.00 2,390.31 -$12.78 million N/A N/A Sow Good $470,000.00 32.11 $4.13 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has higher revenue and earnings than Torchlight Energy Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Torchlight Energy Resources and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torchlight Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Torchlight Energy Resources beats Sow Good on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torchlight Energy Resources

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; the Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and the Hunton wells in partnership with Kodiak Ventures in central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

