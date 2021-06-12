Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.

TIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.44.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$108.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$102.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$64.48 and a one year high of C$110.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.61.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$806.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$748.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.417003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total transaction of C$65,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,247,106.27. Insiders have sold a total of 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $177,499 in the last three months.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

