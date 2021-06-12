Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pool by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,467,000 after acquiring an additional 44,808 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $2,521,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $431.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $415.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $244.91 and a twelve month high of $449.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

