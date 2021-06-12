Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,977 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $299.21 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.75 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $93,624.96. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,704.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,872 shares of company stock worth $4,407,903 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

