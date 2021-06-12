Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,278 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 409.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:LYV opened at $87.46 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.