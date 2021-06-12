Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,910 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in DISH Network by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in DISH Network by 981.3% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 625,028 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 206.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after buying an additional 561,255 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $17,185,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in DISH Network by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 529,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 383,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044. 54.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

DISH stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

