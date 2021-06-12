Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Director John David Wright Sells 62,500 Shares

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Director John David Wright sold 62,500 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$98,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,996,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,845,125.15.

Shares of TSE:TXP opened at C$1.60 on Friday. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.82 and a 52-week high of C$3.06. The stock has a market cap of C$335.04 million and a PE ratio of -84.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.41 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.