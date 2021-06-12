Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

TOU stock traded up C$2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching C$33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,845. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$11.40 and a 52 week high of C$33.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.6795386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,938.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,811,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,832,592.79. Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cormark upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.83.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

