Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 4,372 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,682 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after buying an additional 112,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $898,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.81.

NYSE COP opened at $59.97 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.77, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.