Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 575 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $105.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several analysts have commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

