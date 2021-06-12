Tower Bridge Advisors Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after buying an additional 313,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,590,707,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.67 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $174.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

