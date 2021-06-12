Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 4,645 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,280,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after buying an additional 1,179,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,524,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,699,000 after buying an additional 889,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.89. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.